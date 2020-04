MAUMELLE, Ark. — Maumelle police are searching for two people after a report of multiple shots being fired in an apartment complex parking lot.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

Police were called to the report of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. at the Edgewood Cove Apartments.

The search for two people in connection with the gunfire is continuing at this hour.

If you have any information regarding this you are asked to call police.