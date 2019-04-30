Local News

Maumelle police searching for missing 17-year-old

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 08:23 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 10:31 PM CDT

Maumelle police searching for missing 17-year-old

MAUMELLE, Ark.- Maumelle police are asking for your help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Officials say Priscilla Santiago was reported missing by her parents on Saturday.

Police also say, "her parents then left the state headed to Florida and reported that they were then leaving there to move on a permanent basis to Puerto Rico."

If you see Santiago or know where she is, call Maumelle police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected