Maumelle police searching for missing 17-year-old

Photo Courtesy: Maumelle Police Department

MAUMELLE, Ark.- Maumelle police are asking for your help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Officials say Priscilla Santiago was reported missing by her parents on Saturday.

Police also say, "her parents then left the state headed to Florida and reported that they were then leaving there to move on a permanent basis to Puerto Rico."

If you see Santiago or know where she is, call Maumelle police.