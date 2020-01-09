Maumelle restaurant set to appear on Gordon Ramsay’s ’24 Hours to Hell and Back’

MAUMELLE, Ark.- Offical New South Boulevard restaurant in Maumelle announced on it’s Facebook page Thursday that it will be on Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back on Fox!

The Facebook post says:

Our episode will be toward the middle of the season, so early to mid February! Keep your eyes peeled for the episode to see one the restaurants in your community make some BIG changes! Come in and try out our new menu as well! We are adding new items daily to the menu that Gordon Ramsay prepared for us, so stay tuned for updates and menu expansions, or you could always come in and try us out for yourself!

We are also in the process of putting together a watch party, so keep checking back to our page for announcements on that as well!

For the entire month of January we will be doing one free appetizer of your choice with the purchase of an entree. South Boulevard Facebook post

Our Re’Chelle Turner will speak to workers and management about the experience! Be sure to tune in to Fox 16 News at 9 for the full story.