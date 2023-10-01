MAUMELLE, Ark. – Kids and dogs are often a happy combination, that was especially true Saturday morning in Maumelle.

Maumelle Animal Services teamed up with the 7th to 12th grade Cross Country team from the Maumelle Charter school to give the shelter pups some exercise.

A dozen dogs got to take a lap around Lake Willastein with the runners. The runners and the dogs got a lot out of it.

“It’s 1.1 miles, so we got in a decent jog,” Maumelle Charter Cross Country coach Dalton Diles said. “We’ll be ready for Tuesday’s meet.”

Chris Davis from Maumelle Animal Services said that they are currently trying to get the animals adopted.

“We’re completely full, we’re trying to get adoptions. Get our animals out there, get them seen, not just in the shelter, but out in the public, at parks, other organizations and other organizations and businesses

This was the first time for the Maumelle running of the pups by the team.

For more information about Maumelle Animal Services, go to their website.