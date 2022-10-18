MAUMELLE, Ark. — The waters of Maumelle are missing their favorite fowl. People are saying goodbye to the city’s unofficial mascot. Romeo the swan passed away Monday on Lake Valencia. It’s the place he’s called home for the past four years, before previously remaining in Lake Willastein.

During the bird’s life, hundreds have formed an attachment to him, and they have been sharing support and pictures online of the swan regularly seen on the trail or while driving past Maumelle’s busiest street.

Some called him “The King of Lake Valencia”, “Snapper”, or “The unofficial mascot for the city”, but the charming swan had one name that stuck, Romeo.

Romeo found Lake Valencia in 2018 when Paul Fowler first met him while jogging around Lake Willastein.

“Out of nowhere, there was this swan who was obviously entangled in some fishing cord and had a hook in his side,” Fowler remembered.

He and his wife were able to free Romeo, but four days later, they saw him grazing in the middle of busy Maumelle Boulevard.

“We knew that wasn’t going to end well,” Fowler retold.

To prevent the swan from being run over, Fowler carried Romeo half a mile to Lake Valencia, and he never left. How the swan originally found Lake Willastein is still unknown.

Since 2018, Romeo has given greetings, smiles, and picturesque views to any who took the time to appreciate him. Though few saw the beauty as a nuisance, the community treasured him, even rescuing him when he was frozen in ice during the 2021 winter storm.

“Driving by on Maumelle Boulevard my kids are always like, ‘Where’s he at? Where’s he at?” admitted Courtney Dunn, Maumelle’s Director of Community.

Dunn has seen so much love for the city’s unofficial mascot since his passing Monday, that the Maumelle government has announced a citywide Holiday next Thursday, October 27. At 5:30 P.M. as part of celebrating Romeo Day, the city will dedicate a plaque on the bank so everyone can appreciate who is gone but not forgotten.

“There will never be another Romeo,” Fowler said, “I just can’t tell you how much joy he brought to everybody’s life, and I think he touched quite a few people if not the entire population of Maumelle.”

Certain people are asking for another swan to be moved to the lake, but that’s unlikely because the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission prohibits importing or releasing any waterfowl in waters like Lake Valencia, and mute swans, like Romeo, are non-native, even invasive species.

It is believed that Romeo the swan died of natural causes.