Mayflower apartment fire displaces 25 people, 16 units destroyed

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – An apartment fire at Queen’s Manor Apartments on Thursday evening left 16 units destroyed and 25 people displaced.

Dwright Littlefield, a resident at Queen’s Manor says he got a call that his building was ablaze “It was just flames blazing starting on the far side of the complex and flames was about 10-15 feet over the roof,” said Littlefield.

His initial thoughts were minimal as he was shocked at the firetrucks and them trying to contain the damage. “Thinking about all my belongings and if everybody made it out of the building all right,” he said.

Authorities have not yet listed a reason for the fire, but Littlefield says he talked with the tenant where the fire started and says a grease fire that got out of control is the reason for the fire, “I think he knocked over the grease a little bit and it caused a spark and next thing you know, he tried to put it out and it just spread it.”

Littlefield lived on the first floor of the building and his unit did not suffer much fire damage, but there was lots of smoke and water damage. He said he hopes to be able to save one of his televisions, “I have to see what I can salvage. Hopefully, you know, I got more than what most people up top got right now. “

The Red Cross has said they are helping displaced tenants with temporary lodging and other basic necessities. Littlefield said that he is just ready to move and get his life back in order, “Yeah I didn’t wake up and think this would happen. So, I mean, I’m just taking it in and trying to deal with it the best way I can,” said Littlefield