MAYFLOWER, Ark. – S.W.A.T. Team, Drug Task Force, and several police agencies flooded into Mayflower Monday afternoon after an attempted robbery ended in gunfire.

Police said they arrested the man within an hour but had to go to great extremes to get the suspect in custody.

Mayflower PD said it was just before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon when they responded to an apparent armed robbery, with one person shot on East Ridge Road.

Lexa Price witnessed it all first-hand as it happened in the driveway of his home.

“I don’t know it just happened so fast,” Price said.

A quiet Monday afternoon, interrupted by gunfire, after an alleged attempted robbery happened on East Ridge Rd.

“I hear gunshots out here and I come out here and Josh Miller and my buddy Ivy are running around the truck,” Price stated.

According to police, it all began when the suspect, Joshua Miller, tried to rob the man as he was working outside of Price’s home.

There was a scuffle and Miller shot the victim.

When police arrived at the home, Miller was nowhere to be found.

“He just fled on foot, not in a vehicle or anything. He got within less than a mile from the house,” Criminal Investigation Unit for Mayflower Police Lieutenant Taylor Decker said.

“We thought he went down through the backyard, but he jumped the freeway,” Price said. “I was like y’all want me to help you find him? Can I run him over if I see him.”

Police said they had to cross the interstate with the K-9 officers, and at the road where it all happened, there was a heavy law enforcement presence, consisting of over five agencies, including State Police and the S.W.A.T. Team.

“At one time, we had a man running around with a gun, we didn’t know where he was, so we were asking people to shelter in place lock their doors, stay inside,” Decker said.

Now as Leza steps back to process what happened in his driveway, he said it is a scary world to live in.

“I can’t believe all of the shootings going on, everyone is so quick to shoot somebody, all the shootings that has happened,” Price said.

Police said the suspect had no relation to the victim and that the suspect was semi local.

Miller was arrested and being charged with attempted first-degree murder, terroristic act, aggravated robbery, and other felony and misdemeanor charges.