MAYFLOWER, Ark – A woman in Mayflower says she wants answers after her dog’s paw gets caught in a hunting trap on a popular walking trail in town.

Ann Marks says she was walking her dog Gypsy when she stepped off the path and fell victim to a hunter’s game.

“She just started screaming,” Marks said.

Marks says the trap was just inches off the path, hiding between leaves and branches.

“I didn’t know what to do, I was just yelling for help,” Marks said.

Marks says the fire department showed up about 45 minutes later and unhooked Gypsy’s paw from the Trap.

Weeks later, Marks says she still has questions.

“It is a regulated activity,” said Arkansas Game & Fish Assistant Chief of Communications Trey Reid.

Arkansas Game & Fish says the trap was illegal because it wasn’t marked. They say there are no regulations however on the distance it can be from the path.

Reid says with this in mind, walkers need to be aware.

“Be mindful that there could be legal hunting and trapping activities that are taking place on these areas and plan accordingly,” Reid said.

Arkansas Game & Fish says they have increased patrol in the area.

Marks however says she believes more needs to be done.

“The world’s not going to stop for my dog, I get that, but this could have so easily been a child, I mean [it was] 18 inches off the trail,” Marks said.

Since the incident, Marks says she found another trap. She’s hoping more regulations can be put in place before someone else gets hurt.

“I mean if you’re not going to enforce things, rules, laws, protocols that you have, what else is going to go on?” Marks said.