LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is set to give an update on efforts in Little Rock to reduce the level of violent crime in the city.

It has been a month since Little Rock city leaders passed a plan to direct nearly $2 million in funding to multiple agencies in an effort to curb growing levels of violent crime.

The latest crime statistics issued by the city saw nearly 40 cases of aggravated assault in the first week of March, and two men are facing murder charges after a weekend killing on West 65th street.

Scott is scheduled to be joined by Chief Keith Humphrey with the Little Rock Police Department and Michael Sanders with the city’s Office of Neighborhood Safety.

The mayor’s news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be available in the video player at the top of this page.