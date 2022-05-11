LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is scheduled to provide an update on public safety Wednesday.

Scott will be joined by Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey and Michael Sanders from the Office of Neighborhood Safety.

This briefing comes a week before Humphrey is set to retire from the department. His retirement will be effective May 20.

City officials said the briefing will include an update on what the city is doing to promote public safety in the community.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. A live stream will be available in the video player on this page.