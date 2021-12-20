Mayor Scott announces new Dept. of Justice grant to help fight crime in Little Rock

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is set to hold a news conference Monday to announce the city has been awarded a federal grant to help address growing levels of crime in the city.

According to the mayor’s office, the $1 million grant from the United States Department of Justice will help fund the city’s Community Schools Initiative, a joint program ran with the Little Rock School District.

The Community Schools Initiative is designed to build a network of support between community members, families and school leaders to develop services needed by students and parents, like after-school care, job training for parents, nutrition and health programs and social-emotional services.

Scott is expected to speak at 11 a.m., and a live stream of the news conference will be available in the player at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories