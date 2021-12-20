Mayor Scott announces new Dept. of Justice grant to help fight crime in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is set to hold a news conference Monday to announce the city has been awarded a federal grant to help address growing levels of crime in the city.

According to the mayor’s office, the $1 million grant from the United States Department of Justice will help fund the city’s Community Schools Initiative, a joint program ran with the Little Rock School District.

The Community Schools Initiative is designed to build a network of support between community members, families and school leaders to develop services needed by students and parents, like after-school care, job training for parents, nutrition and health programs and social-emotional services.

Scott is expected to speak at 11 a.m., and a live stream of the news conference will be available in the player at the top of this page.