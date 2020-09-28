McFarland Eye Care announces free eye care day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – McFarland Eye Care is pleased to announce a day of free eye care at our Pine Bluff and Little Rock locations on Saturday, October 3, 2020. McFarland’s Free Eye Care Day is open to anyone; new or established patients. The purpose of this event is to provide fellow Arkansans with the care they need but have been delaying because of financial or other stress as a result of the Coronavirus.

“So many Arkansans have been impacted by Covid-19,” states Dr. Mason Seelinger. “Their spirits are down. They are worried. They are trying to provide for their families with decreased or no income. We truly care about our patients and neighbors and we want to do what we can to help. We are very excited to be able to offer this Free Eye Care Event and we hope this service will make eye care more accessible to those that need it.”

Anyone wishing to make an appointment on McFarland’s Free Eye Care Day can call 501-830-2020 to schedule. McFarland Eye Care is encouraging people to make their appointments as soon as possible because there are a limited number available.

McFarland’s also wants to stress that they are following CDC guidelines for safe healthcare. Patients are asked to remain in their cars until they are called for their appointment and will be screened upon entering the building. Masks are required for all staff and patients, and the facilities and equipment are carefully and frequently sanitized.

“We’re thrilled to be able to help the communities we serve and I’m so proud of our Team for donating their time and talents to help make this event happen,” says Jonathon Lindsey, McFarland’s CEO. “We hope a lot of people will take advantage of our Free Eye Care Day.”