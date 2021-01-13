Medical marijuana sales approach $220M in Arkansas, New Year’s Eve sees record sales

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas are approaching $220 million, with record sales happening on New Year’s Eve.
According to Scott Hardin, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, there has been 33,189 pounds of medical marijuana, which is $218 million, sold in Arkansas since the first dispensary opened in mid-2019.
There are currently 32 dispensaries operating in Arkansas and six that are working toward opening. Thirty-eight dispensaries have been licensed.
According to Hardin, sales average approximately $665,000 a day across the state.
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission spokesperson said the state saw a record day of sales on December 31, 2020, with more than $1.22 million sold. The commission did not know why the record-selling day was on New Year’s Eve. According to Hardin, there is no rule that people use their benefits by the end of the year.
You can see how much medical marijuana each dispensary has sold in the table below:
|Dispensary
|Location
|Opening Date
|Pounds of medical marijuana sold
|Suite 443
|Hot Springs
|Friday, May 10, 2019
|2,082.49
|Green Springs Medical
|Hot Springs
|Sunday, May 12, 2019
|3,490.91
|Arkansas Natural Products
|Clinton
|Thursday, June 20, 2019
|637.91
|Greenlight Dispensary
|Helena
|Thursday, June 27, 2019
|520
|Hensley Wellness Center
|Hensley
|Tuesday, July 2, 2019
|1,775.85
|Fiddler’s Green
|Mountain View
|Thursday, July 11, 2019
|1,746.34
|Releaf Center
|Bentonville
|Wednesday, August 7, 2019
|3,613.90
|The Source
|Bentonville
|Thursday, August 15, 2019
|2,152.96
|Acanza
|Fayetteville
|Saturday, September 14, 2019
|2,404.08
|Harvest
|Conway
|Friday, October 11, 2019
|2,165.40
|Purspirit Cannabis
|Fayetteville
|Wednesday, November 20, 2019
|1,703.05
|NEA Full Spectrum
|Brookland
|Monday, December 9, 2019
|1,721.08
|420 Dispensary
|Russellville
|Tuesday, December 17, 2019
|672.91
|Fort Cannabis
|Fort Smith
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019
|1,422.49
|Red River Remedy
|Texarkana
|Friday, January 10, 2020
|525.55
|Bloom Medicinals
|Texarkana
|Wednesday, January 15, 2020
|187.47
|Plant Family Therapeutics
|Mountain Home
|Monday, February 3, 2020
|1,604.98
|Little Rock House of Cannabis
|Little Rock
|Friday, February 14, 2020
|394.99
|Herbology
|Little Rock
|Wednesday, February 26, 2020
|382.60
|Custom Cannabis
|Alexander
|Thursday, March 5, 2020
|544.36
|Natural Relief Dispensary
|Sherwood
|Tuesday, March 17, 2020
|2,041.98
|Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group)
|West Memphis
|Monday, April 27, 2020
|174.44
|Delta Cannabis
|West Memphis
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|369.57
|Arkansas Patient Services Company
|Monticello
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|125.23
|Enlightened Cannabis for People
|Arkadelphia
|Friday, July 16, 2020
|87.98
|Enlightened Cannabis for People
|Heber Springs
|Saturday, July 17, 2020
|133.45
|Enlightened Cannabis for People
|Morrilton
|Monday, August 3, 2020
|123.35
|Enlightened Cannabis for People
|Clarksville
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|83.70
|THF Investors Dispensary
|West Memphis
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|55.67
|High Bank Cannabis
|Pine Bluff
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|182.55
|Zen Leaf
|El Dorado
|Thursday, October 22, 2020
|79.09
|Spring River Dispensary
|Hardy
|Thursday, January 7, 2021
|3.57