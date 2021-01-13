Medical marijuana sales approach $220M in Arkansas, New Year’s Eve sees record sales

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas are approaching $220 million, with record sales happening on New Year’s Eve.

According to Scott Hardin, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, there has been 33,189 pounds of medical marijuana, which is $218 million, sold in Arkansas since the first dispensary opened in mid-2019.

There are currently 32 dispensaries operating in Arkansas and six that are working toward opening. Thirty-eight dispensaries have been licensed.

According to Hardin, sales average approximately $665,000 a day across the state.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission spokesperson said the state saw a record day of sales on December 31, 2020, with more than $1.22 million sold. The commission did not know why the record-selling day was on New Year’s Eve. According to Hardin, there is no rule that people use their benefits by the end of the year.

You can see how much medical marijuana each dispensary has sold in the table below: