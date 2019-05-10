Medical marijuana sales begin in Hot Springs Monday

Update:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Following an inspection yesterday by ABC Enforcement agents, Green Springs Medical dispensary (309 Seneca Street, Hot Springs ) received approval Friday to open for business.

Of the 32 licensed dispensaries, Green Springs Medical is the second to receive this approval. Doctors Orders RX (4893 Malvern Avenue, Hot Springs) received clearance to open last week (May 3).

Questions regarding opening days or hours should be directed to the dispensaries. As additional locations throughout the state are inspected, we will continue to announce results as they are issued.

Original story:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – In the next few days, Arkansans will be able to buy medical marijuana in the Natural State.

The first two dispensaries will be opening up in Hot Springs.

They are Doctors Orders RX and Green Springs Medical.

The manager at Doctors Orders says they are finalizing technical stuff with their register before they start selling.

Green Springs says it will be open Monday morning at 10 a.m.

This has been two and a half years in the making.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing to be the first dispensary to open in Arkansas,” says Dragan Vicentice with Green Springs Medical.

“This has been an amazing thing. I wasn’t sure I’d ever see it in my lifetime, but it’s here,” says Bud Watkins with Doctors Orders RX.

The Green Springs CEO says they only have about 200 pounds of product.

He’s asking patients to only buy half an ounce at first so they don’t run out.