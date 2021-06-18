Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas exceed $338 million, 50,000 pounds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than two years after Arkansas’ first medical marijuana dispensary opened, the state has surpassed $338 million and 50,000 pounds in overall sales.

According to Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, people have spent $338.5 million on 50,085 pounds of medical marijuana.

There are currently 33 dispensaries operating in the state.

According to the Department of Finance and Administration, there are five dispensaries preparing to open: 3J Investments in Lamar, Natural Root Wellness in Fayetteville, Pine Bluff Agriceuticals in Pine Bluff, Missco Cannabis in Jonesboro and Natures Herbs and Wellness in Pine Bluff.

According to Hardin, the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control gave the green light for Pine Bluff Agriceuticals to open and they are set to open this month.

There are 77,673 active patient cards, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Below is a list of total medical marijuana sales through Monday, June 14: