Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas near $3.5M

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas are fast approaching the $3.5 million mark.

The Department of Finance & Administration released the following totals representing sales through Wednesday at noon:

Since Doctor’s Orders (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 99.82 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 279.16 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 41.92 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 22.68 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 45.36 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 15.40 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 504 pounds of medical marijuana sold and $3.46 million in total sales.