Medical marijuana sales reach $17.5 million in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas now total $17.5 million.

The Department of Finance & Administration (DFA) says that total represents more than 2,491 pounds.

On Tuesday, the DFA released this list of dispensaries with their sales totals through Sunday, November 3:

Since Suite 443 (Formerly Doctor’s Orders, Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 169.52 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 694.05 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 151.82 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 159.30 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 330.29 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 238.64 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 310.49 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 210.45 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 176.75 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 49.90 pounds of medical marijuana.

The DFA says upcoming dispensary inspections include 420 Dispensary (Russellville), Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana), Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) and Herbology (Little Rock).