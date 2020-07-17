Medical Marijuana sales surpass $109 million, 17,000 pounds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, Arkansans have spent $109 million to obtain 17,447 pounds of medical marijuana.

On average, Arkansans spent $583,000 a day on medical marijuana purchases over the last two weeks.

There are now 26 dispensaries open for business. The following locations opened in July: Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello), Delta Cannabis (West Memphis), Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia and Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs.

The Medical Marijuana Commission will meet Tuesday, July 21 at 4:30 p.m. An agenda will be distributed Monday.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH JULY 14, 2020

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 945.97 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 2,893.90 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 410.76 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 425.57 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Hensley Wellness Center (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 1,175.72 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 1,109.34 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 1,954.06 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 1,316.46 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 1,367.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 1,160.46 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 804.65 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 802.73 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 336.32 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 684.49 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 245.68 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 67.71 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 598.24 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 176.27 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 101.81 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 170.04 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 635.31 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 51.40 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1 (2020), the company sold 10.23 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello) opened on July 4 (2020), the company sold 2.87 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 17,447 pounds of medical marijuana and $109.65 million in total sales.