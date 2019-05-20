Medical marijuana sales top 50 pounds since start

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sales of medical marijuana in Arkansas have topped 50 pounds total.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) released the latest figures on Monday as follows:

Since Doctor’s Orders first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 24.5 pounds of medical marijuana through 2,171 transactions (totals through close of business Saturday, May 18).

Since Green Springs Medical first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 27.5 pounds of medical marijuana through 2,616 transactions (totals through close of business Saturday, May 18).

Combined, this is 52 pounds of medical marijuana sold through 4,787 transactions.

The DFA says a purchase of any individual strain is registered as a transaction. If a patient purchases two strains, this registers as two transactions.