Meet the artist and see their spaces in Studio Tours

HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark. — A special Arts & The Park event will be giving art patrons a chance at a first hand look into the artmaking process.

Studio Tours, which is sponsored by the Riser Auto, is a favorite of those who attended Arts & The Park each year. During Studio Tours local artists open up their private studios, allowing the public a rare glance inside their creative spaces. This year, in order to ensure the safety of the public as well as the artists, virtual tours will be hosted on the Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance’s website www.HotSpringsArt.org. Studio contact information will be available on the website as well, for those wishing to connect with the artist.

