LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Little Rock Zoo announced the names of its tiger cubs on Friday.

Zoya (life), Kae (glow) and Sundari (beautiful) are the names that won the public’s vote and given to the zoo’s Malayan tiger cub sisters.

In a Facebook post, the Little Rock Zoo shared the winners and thanked fans who cast nearly 3000 votes to determine the names

Sundari won the most votes and was followed by a tie between Zoya and Kae.

According to zoo officials, the cubs could be introduced to the public for the first time as soon as the last week of October. The officials said it is up to the cubs’ mother, Asmara, so the debut is as “natural” as possible.