Mega Millions Jackpot second highest in history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 750 Million dollars is up for grabs for the Mega Millions Jackpot.

This is only the second time in history the jackpot has gotten this big.

Stores in Little Rock said they are extra busy with people buying into the lottery

“Oh my God, it’s too busy last couple weeks basically,” said MD Shahim, Pic-N-Go, “After 3 o’clock that’s my rushing time so people are lining up. So like 6 o’clock there’s ten people in line.”

MD Shahim works at the Pic-N-Go in Little Rock. He said everyone who leaves the store has at least one ticket in their hand.

“People are coming, buy lottery then some snacks and drinks,” said Shahim.

Jon Smith was one of those customers.

“I just kind of happened. You feel lucky sometimes and just go for it,” said Jon Smith, Buying Mega Millions Ticket.

Although he hasn’t quite thought through his plan if he did win.

“I mean what would you do with that kind of money? I guess you would have to give some of it away,” said Smith.

As for Shahim, he spends all day selling tickets, which gives him plenty of time to dream up ways he would spend the millions.

“I would spend half the money for charity. The other half, I would take some, give some to family members and the homeless shelter,” said Shahim.

Shahim said he’s passionate about helping others, so he’s hopeful the odds are in his favor.

“I’m feeling lucky, you never know,” said Shahim.

The last time the Mega Millions Jackpot got this high was in 2018. At that time the jackpot hit 1.5 billion dollars.

According to Mega Millions, if a winner isn’t picked Friday night, the jackpot is expected to be at 850 million by Tuesday.