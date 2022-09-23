LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Members of the Little Rock Nine are set to hold a public speaking event to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Central High School integration.
The historic former high school students will speak at the Petit Jean Room at the Little Rock Marriott at 10:30 a.m. This event is one of many scheduled to honor the movement that marked the beginning of integration in schools.
Little Rock Nine members will join Little Rock city officials Sunday to rename Park Street in front of the high school as “Little Rock Nine Way.” The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.
After the renaming, former President Bill Clinton, Governor Asa Hutchinson and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will hold a program at the Clinton Presidential Center at 5 p.m. This event is invite-only.
