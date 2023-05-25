LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is time for the summer kick-off weekend of Memorial Day in Arkansas.

Arkansas communities have events both to commemorate those whose sacrifice led to this day’s tradition and get families outside in the late-spring air.

Little Rock has events taking place throughout the weekend.

The zoo hosts Red, White and Zoo over the Memorial Day weekend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Family events are planned to include pop-up animal encounters. Active and veteran military will be admitted for $6 with ID.

On Memorial Day itself, the day starts with the A Memorial Day Pancake run to benefit Team Red, White and Blue, a veterans charity that will take place at 7 a.m. on May 29 at Fleet Feet Little Rock, 11525 Cantrell Road.

Later that afternoon the Central Arkansas Gamers Alliance is hosting a potluck and board games on Memorial Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Allsopp Park in a pavilion.

North Little Rock will continue hosting the Pulaski County Fair through May 29 at North Little Rock’s Riverfront Park, open weekends from noon to 11 p.m. and on Memorial Day from noon to 8 p.m.

On Saturday of the three-day weekend, the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery is asking for volunteers to help with flag planting at 8 a.m. until finished, May 27.

Hot Springs has the Hot Springs Concert Band putting on a Memorial Day performance at 3 p.m. in Whittington Park featuring patriotic music.

On Sunday, the city is holding a free Memorial Day fireworks display over Lake Hamilton at dark, about 9 p.m.

Fort Smith is holding its Old Fort Days Rodeo beginning with a rodeo parade at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day on Garrison Avenue in the city. What follows is a week-long rodeo through Saturday at Kay Rogers Park.

Greenbrier has an event at its nearby Wooly Hollow State Park where you can join a park interpreter for a Wooly Cabin Tour. The tour takes place from 2 – 2:30 p.m. May 28. Other events, including a lesson in edible bugs and a kayak tour, occur at the park throughout the weekend.

Eureka Springs: The Eureka Springs downtown and underground tour will launch at 4 p.m. Memorial Day from Basin Spring Park. Meet at 3:50 p.m.

Memorial Day was first celebrated in 1868 to commemorate those who died in the American Civil War. It became an official holiday in 1971.