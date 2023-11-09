BENTON, Ark. – Memorial services have been set for Benton police officer James “Mike” Lett who passed away Wednesday after his condition worsened following an October crash.

According to the BPD, Lett was hospitalized after he was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 430 on Oct. 28.

Tuesday night, BPD officials said that Lett’s condition had taken a turn for the worse on Monday after he had suffered several strokes.

The memorial service for Lett will be held on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Benton, located at 211 S Market St.

Lett had been with the Benton Police Department since 2019 as a detective and a police officer in central Arkansas since 1996.

In addition to his work in law enforcement, Lett was also recognized as an Arkansas Certified Accident Reconstruction Investigator.

According to his obituary, Lett generously shared his knowledge and experience with others as an instructor on topics such as law enforcement, crime scene investigation, concealed handgun license, and more.