Little Rock, Ark. – A bright meteor passed through the night sky around 7 p.m. in Maumelle. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.

A sonic boom can happen before the shooting star slows below the speed of sound, which is 343m/s or ~700mph. No rain or thunderstorms were present in Arkansas Monday evening.

A meteor is better known as a shooting star. It’s when a rocky object from space (called a meteoroid) burns up as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere. A fireball is a particularly bright shooting star, according to NASA.



A meteorite is when whatever is left of the shooting star makes it to the ground.

Often we don’t receive many reports of hearing shooting stars, but February 6, 2023, was different. People from Dardanelle, Maumelle, Sheridan, Little Rock & Burns Park said they heard a loud noise sounding like a boom Monday evening.

