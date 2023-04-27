LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group of United Methodist Churches from central Arkansas rolled up their sleeves Thursday to help a family in need.

Members of the Methodist Foundation of Arkansas teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to break ground on a new home for a Little Rock family.

The project, which is nicknamed the Apostles Build, features churches such as First United Methodist and St. James United Methodist Church.

Lending both funding and volunteers for the work, senior pastor Ben Crismon said it’s a good opportunity to not only help out, but also get together with other churches after a few years of isolation.

“We wanted to do something that brought us all together to say we’re united in more than just our name,” Crismon said. “We’re united in our mission and our ministry, and we wanted to do something that made an impact in our city.”

Executive director for Habitat for Humanity central Arkansas Kelly Fleming said that while it’s just one home being built by the organization, the impact made on the family is life changing.