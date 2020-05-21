Methodist Foundation of Arkansas splitting $50K with 635 United Methodist Churches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Churches are trying to re-open but some are having a hard time getting the necessary sanitation and PPE supplies, but that’s about to change.

The Methodist Foundation of Arkansas will split a $50,000 grant amount with 635 United Methodist Churches in the state.

The money will provide the churches with what’s needed to follow state guidelines. Including masks for people who want to worship but don’t have one.

“We expect most of our churches to say masks are mandatory. Some people may show up without one so as part of radical hospitality we will provide masks,” said Bishop Gary Mueller.

In addition to helping churches open safely, the Methodist Foundation will provide food for children through its 200,000 reasons program.