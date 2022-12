NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There was a big celebration this weekend in North Little Rock.

The Metro Area Bass Club, Incorporated gathered for their 30th anniversary awards banquet and dance at the Patrick Hayes Center on Saturday night.

In addition to sharing their love and knowledge of missing, the club also focuses on community outreach, including programs to feed the homeless.

The local bass club is a part of a larger network that organizes tournaments in five states.