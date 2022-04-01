CABOT, Ark. – Body camera footage was released on Friday showing the moments after 17-year-old Hunter Brittain was shot and killed by former Lonoke County Deputy Michael Davis last June.

The footage is 18 minutes and 55 seconds long and is graphic.

The video starts with repeated commands of “Shots fired” and “Don’t move” made by Michael Davis to Hunter Brittain’s friend, Jordan King who was in Hunter’s truck when the 17-year-old was shot.

Once King was detained by Lonoke County Deputy Nathan Rice, who was first on scene, Davis can be heard explaining to Rice why he shot Hunter, then you can hear Davis question King.

After approaching Hunter’s body, Davis then steps away.

You can hear his emotions running high with multiple deputies on the scene trying to assess the situation.

The video comes after Michael Davis was found guilty of negligent homicide and not guilty of manslaughter.

The jury sentenced Davis to one year and issued a $1,000 fine, which is the maximum sentence.

Davis did appeal the jury’s decision and is now waiting on the next steps in the process.