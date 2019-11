LITTLE ROCK — Roger W. Mangham left Arkansas and its office of The Nature Conservancy after a decade of work for the same organization in Alabama in 2016, but he always thought someday he might return. That opportunity arose recently, allowing Mangham to head back to The Natural State. He will join the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission as deputy director at the end of November.

Mangham, who turns 43 in December, most recently has served as state director of The Nature Conservancy in Alabama for the past three and a half years. From 2006 to 2016, he was Director of Conservation Programs for TNC Arkansas and, before that, worked six years for Texas TNC. He also was a wildlife research assistant at Stephen F. Austin State University where his work focused on turkey, waterfowl and habitat delivery.