Military bases named after confederate leaders in discussion for removal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The demand for change growing across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. A push to take the names of Confederate leaders off of military bases in the US is gaining traction.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi discussed the push at a weekly briefing this morning on Capitol Hill.
President Trump saying US Army bases will keep their confederate names and that he will not consider making a change.
There are three military bases here in Arkansas.
- The Pine Bluff Arsenal Army Base in Jefferson County.
- Fort Chaffee Army Base in Fort Smith.
- Camp Joseph Robinson Army Base in North Little Rock.
The state does not have Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard Bases because we don’t have a Coast Line.