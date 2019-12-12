Missing Arkansas girl found in Florida, man arrested

Breaking News
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – A local teen who was reported as a runaway by her parents on Wednesday morning has been found safe in Florida, and the man she was found with is now in jail.

Luis Alfredo Bernal-Lopez, 29, of Russellville, is being held at the Holmes County Jail in Bonifay, FL on a charge of Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree.

The Russellville Police Department (RPD) says its detectives suspected the 14-year-old was with Bernal-Lopez and tracked them down Wednesday afternoon with the help of Arkansas State Police and the Florida Highway Patrol as they drove along Interstate 10.

An officer was following Bernal-Lopez when he took an exit and pulled into the parking lot of a store. After officers spotted the teen inside his vehicle, they placed him under arrest.

The girl has been released to her parents.

