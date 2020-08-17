Missing Hot Springs man found dead, police investigating as homicide

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Local police began looking for a missing person who was later found dead in Pope County.

on August 12, 2020 Hot Springs police began looking for Christopher Lee Jennings, 20 and on August 14 a report led them to Pope County where they found a body they believed to be Jennings.

Today, August 17, 2020 the Arkansas State Crime Lab notified Hot Springs Police Detectives, the body located in Pope County was positively identified as Jennings.

The Hot Springs Police Department is investigating this case as a Homicide. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Hot Springs Police Department’s Detective Division at 501-321-6789 Ext. 6717.