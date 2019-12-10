Update: Missing Kansas woman found dead in Arkansas

Update:

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. – The body of a missing Kansas woman has been found in North Arkansas.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the remains of Sherry Babcock were found around 10 Monday morning.

Deputies say Babcock’s body was found by two loggers who were working in the Ponca area.

The body has been sent to the State Crime Lab to determine a cause of death.

Original story:

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Sheriff’s office is releasing a video of a missing Kansas woman in hopes of finding her.

Sherry Babcock was last seen Friday, Nov. 22 at the Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca.

The video of her just released and it shows her in the store in a black long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Her car was found in Ponca a couple of days later, along with her purse, money, and credit cards.

“It’s very unusual circumstance. She’s been missing since the 16th of November…We’ve done everything from ground searches with blood hounds, starting where the car was, using scent articles taken from the car. We’ve also used telephone pings., pinging her phone.” said Sheriff Glenn Wheeler.

If you have seen Babcock you are asked to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.