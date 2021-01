HOT SPRINGS, Ark. -- It might look like some rocks these days, but 69 years ago the picture below was the site where Hank Aaron last played before being called up to the Boston Braves in Major League Baseball.

“Some of the best in the world that we’ve grown up with to know as Hall of Fame major league baseball players started right here in Hot Springs and Hank Aaron was one of them,” said Rober Raines, Gangster Museum of America Director.