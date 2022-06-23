HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark. – Hall of Fame pitching legend Rich “Goose” Gossage will be making a return trip to the Natural State as part of the fifth annual Hot Springs Baseball Weekend.

Happening on August 26 and 27 at the Hot Springs Convention Center, Hot Springs Baseball Weekend is a celebration of the city’s status as the birthplace of Major League Baseball Spring Training with all of the weekend’s activity free and open to the public.

Appearing alongside Gossage will be Atlanta Braves Legend Dale Murphy, as well as Cardinals great Al “The Mad Hungarian” Hrabosky and former New York Yankee Chris Chambliss.

The event also features a baseball card show and a screening of the documentary “Facing Nolan” about MLB Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan.

According to Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison, Gossage’s popularity at the 2021 iteration of the event is the main reason they brought him back for the 2022 edition.

“The Goose was so popular with last year’s fans that we just had to bring him back this year,” Arrison said. “We had more people come up to us after last year’s Baseball Weekend saying how much they enjoyed hearing Goose and wishing he’d had more time to talk about his amazing career.”

As a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres, Gossage had a 22-year career that saw him finish with a 124-107 record, 3.01 ERA, 1,0002 games pitched, 310 saves, over 1,800 innings pitched and over 1,500 strikeouts.

For more information on the event, check out HotSprings.org.