MLK Commission holds virtual conversation with relatives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Local community leaders were joined by family members of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor for a crucial conversation on race and policing around the country and in Arkansas.

The virtual event, organized by Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, featured Tawanna Gordon, a cousin of Taylor’s, and Selwyn Jones, Floyd’s uncle.

The conversation included updates on both cases, as well as discussions on how the deaths of Floyd, Taylor and others have spurred an unprecedented renewal in the effort for social justice and reforms.

FOX 16 News anchor Donna Terrell served as the host of the event.

For more details on the MLK Commission’s Crucial Community Conversations program, visit ARKingDream.org.