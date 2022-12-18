NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This is the second year for the moments of joy event in North Little Rock.

35 children from the North Little Rock School District received presents at a luncheon at the Innovation Hub in downtown North Little Rock.

The North Little Rock Police Department liaison to the unsheltered community began coordinating Moments of Joy in 2021.

Sergeant Jhailan Rathey of the North Little Rock Police Department said that the purpose of the event is community coming together.

“It’s about a great community coming together here in the city of North Little Rock that’s doing for one another, that’s what it’s all about.”

Local businesses purchased clothes, items of necessity and gifts based on the interests of the child.