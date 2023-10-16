LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas property owners must have their tax payment in by Monday or pay a penalty.

Most counties in the state have online payment options with locations listed by county on the state property tax website.

The penalty for a late tax payment in Arkansas is 10%.

Payment amounts vary by county depending upon millage rates. Other taxes, such as city or special improvement taxes or fees generally may be paid at the same time.

An example of a voluntary tax is Pulaski County’s GIVE 5 program, a voluntary $5 addition to a tax payment to subsidize the Animal Services Spay and Neuter Fund. The county offers online payment options, along with drive-up and contactless payment methods.