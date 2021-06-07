Monday Night Mystery: Marcia King

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday Night Mystery dives into an Ohio 1981 cold case murder investigation years after authorities ID’d the victim as a North Little Rock woman.

The Miami County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office said Marcia King was strangled to death and found beside Greenlee Road, in Miami County, Ohio on April 24, 1981. She was identified in 2018 using ground-breaking DNA techniques.

King, 21, is from North Little Rock. Investigators were able to use a stored blood sample from the case and confirmed the identity using samples from the family.

Our Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors on FOX16.com and on FOX16’s Facebook at 7:00pm Monday.

Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the search.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Miami County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office by clicking HERE.