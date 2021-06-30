Month after man found dead in Morrilton, family still searching for answers

MORRILTON, Ark. — A month after a man’s body was found in Morrilton, his family is trying to get answers to what happened.

The 24-year-old was found at a park in Morrilton along the Arkansas River in May, and the Conway County Sheriff’s Office said there is still no new information in the case.

“I need to know what happened to my son. I do deserve that,” foster mom, Carolyn Donald said, “Nobody has called me, or talked to me or will talk to me about what happened to my kid, to somebody, he may have been nothing but to me he was everything.”

The family said there’s a lot of questions because some of the details of the case don’t make sense to them.

“We can’t rest until we find out what happens, no matter what it is. If he drowned so be it, but allow us that closure, we deserve that,” Donald said.

Conway County Sheriff Mike Smith said they’re still waiting on toxicology test results, but he doesn’t suspect any foul play in this case.

“Who am I suppose to go to, who am I suppose to ask questions to,” Donald said. “If I can’t ask the people that my tax dollars pay.”

As they continue to wait for answers, they remember the joy Pirtle would bring to everyone around him.

“Mike would light the room up because he always had something funny to say. And Mike he didn’t like to clean up — no, he’d figure out 50 things to do but Mike would eat,” Carolyn Donald said.

The family said they plan to continue to try to find more information.