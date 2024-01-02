MONTICELLO, Ark. – An Arkansas family was identified by authorities in Michigan as the six people involved in a deadly home explosion over the weekend.

The Northfield Township Police Department said on Facebook, the home belonged to 72-years-old Richard Pruden, who was the father to Hope Bragg, 51. Bragg and her husband Don Bragg, 53, along with their three children Kenneth Bragg, 22, Elizabeth Bragg 19, and Stephen Bragg, 16 were visiting Pruden for the holidays when the explosion happened.

Police said everyone but Stephen Bragg and Pruden were killed in the explosion. Both Bragg and Pruden suffered injuries.

Investigators have not said what caused the explosion, referring to it as an “undetermined fuel-air explosion.” They said they do not suspect any foul play.

Michael Blazier is the Dean of the College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He said Don Bragg worked at the college for more than 20 years and Hope Bragg was involved with the university for 10 years. He was a Forest Service scientist and through the extension service she was a 4-H Instructor

“Don is one of the brightest and best scientist writers and scientist I have ever known,” Blazier said

He said Mrs. Bragg, “rose up through the 4-H program for the University of Arkansas Systems Division of Agriculture.”

Blazier said he and his family knew them both personally not as just colleagues but as friends.

“They really were angels amongst us.” Blazier said. “They were brilliant, all of them and hardworking, kind and really committed to service.”

Matthew Rooney, a Research Station Archaeologist who also knew the Braggs through the University, he said he was devastated when he heard about the loss.

“It’s just a horrific way for things to happen and it’s hard not to imagine what their last moments were like,” Rooney said. “It’s horrifying to imagine.”

Blazier said his thoughts were not just on his friends but also on their kids who also died in the explosion. He said they both were studying in college and were doing amazing.

“It’s not just losing great colleagues and friends but for them to have two of their children lost in this accident is hard to process,” Blazier said. “Their children were excellent in music and science activities in school; they were the best in every way.”

Rooney said the Braggs were a big part of the archeology organizations in the community. He said they would help anyone and step up to assist without having to be asked.

“They were the kind of people who would always sign up to do things and take leadership roles when nobody wouldn’t,” Rooney said.

Blazier said the loss reminds everyone to never take anything for granted.

“I think the best way to honor them is to hold your families close and that would be one of the things I admired most about them,” he said.

They also said the Braggs were heavily involved in their church and the school district.

Monticello School District Superintendent Sandy Lanehart shared a statement on Facebook.

“The Monticello School district is saddened over the tragedy suffered by MHS student, Stephen Bragg and his family,” the statement said. “Stephen is injured with a broken pelvis and lacerated liver and is hospitalized and Hope’s father, Mr. Pruden is in a coma. He has burns on 20% of his body.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.