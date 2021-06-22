More Arkansas children go without health insurance, parents struggle to find coverage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – More children across Arkansas are going without health insurance.

According to the 2021 Kids Count Data Book, which reports state data, the number of children without health insurance rose by almost 10,000 from 2018 to 2019.

The study also found in 2021, more than one in five children live in poverty.

In Little Rock, ‘Our House’ helps struggling families get back on their feet.

The organization said that it has seen an increase in the number of families asking for health insurance help.

“It could be because of lost documents or missed appointments,” Hope Johnson with Our House said.

Lisa Littles is one of those parents seeking help. She has three children all under the age of five and said she must pick and choose when it comes to which health concerns get addressed.

“[Without] health insurance, you can’t do [anything] that you have to do for your kids,” Littles said.

Littles was thrown a curve ball last month when she found out her oldest had a heart murmur.

She said suddenly she was flooded with doctor bills and the possibility of surgery, which without coverage would cost the family thousands.

“What if he gets sick and he’s got a life-or-death situation and I can’t save his life, then what?,” Littles said.

Right now, Littles is receiving help from Our House and is in the process of getting health insurance for her kids.

She says she couldn’t have done it without the help of the organization and suggests any parents who might be struggling, seek help.

Our House offers free doctors’ appointments for its families weekly.

To be considered, an applicant must meet a set of criteria.

Call 501-374-7383 or email connect@ourhouseshelter.org for additional information.