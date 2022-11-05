LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The fight against the opioid crisis in Arkansas is ramping up with the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership announcing Friday new resources for people in the state, up front with money coming from a national opioid settlement last year.

The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership launched its website Friday, and the focus of is to create a partnership with the state while working at a city and county level.

Director Kirk Lane laid out the different resources they will start taking applications for.

One provides free naloxone to Arkansans, which rapidly reverses opioid overdoses.

Another allows cities and counties to apply for help through the Overdose Response Team, which gives law enforcement agencies money to bring on investigators to respond to overdoses and provide recovery specialists.

Additionally, you can submit applications for other general requests.

“In real terms, it’s about utilizing money that was awarded to the cities and counties that came from the pain and anguish families and people in our state,” Lane said.

Lane said so far, the state has received $10 million in funding, which is available for all cities and counties across the state.

In total, the state is receiving more than $200 million over the next nearly-two decades.