ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Humane Society of Animals rescued more than 20 dogs from central Arkansas.

Clayton Morgan is the director for the humane society, and he said the previous owner is now in hospice, and she got the dogs from puppy mills.

He said the pups will be moved to other rescues next week.

“We’ll have them rabies vaccination, health certificates and all that sometime next week to move on to their next journey,” Morgan said.

All of the dogs found were eight to ten years old.