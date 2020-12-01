More than 700 Angels waiting to be adopted as part of Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Salvation Army needs your help making sure kids in need in Central Arkansas have gifts under the tree this Christmas.

There are 789 angels waiting to be adopted as part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

This program provides gifts of toys and clothing to 2,300 hundred kids in Central Arkansas.

This year, because of the pandemic, the Salvation Army saw a 30 percent increase in applications for assistance.

If you would like to adopt an angel or are interested in volunteer opportunities, call The Salvation Army at 501-374-9296 or visit HERE.

Gifts must be returned to the Salvation Army, unwrapped, by Monday December 7th.