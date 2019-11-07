Morocco mission for UA-Little Rock students to be highlighted in Nov. 8 event

UA Little Rock students ride camels while camping in the Moroccan desert. Photo by Larry Rhodes.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A community event is set for Friday at UA-Little Rock to honor a student group that’s returned from a once-in-a-lifetime overseas mission.

The 17 students were in Morocco in October to compete at the International Model Arab League Conference.

Serving as diplomats, they got the chance to meet other students from all over the globe.

At Friday’s event, the students will share their experiences and photos from the trip.

Before they left for the competition, we profiled them in the Digital Original you can watch again