Morrilton included in river flood warnings; National Guard deployed to other spots Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Sections of the Arkansas River are expected to rise to record levels over Memorial Day weekend, according to emergency officials.



One area included in those warnings is Morrilton.



Sherrie Sowers runs a winery that sits nestled on a hill, a safe distance from the river.



“We’ve been watching the farmers for the past couple of days, and they have been working like crazy trying to get all of their stuff out of the fields,” Sowers says.



In the river section near Morrilton, trees sit in jeopardy of disappearing, and debris continues to sweep downstream.



It’s prompted a Memorial Day weekend change of plans for 26 members of the Arkansas National Guard.



“When we get called up for stuff like this, it’s a moment’s notice, and we have to pick our stuff and we have to leave,” Cpl. Stephen Wright says.



Wright says one squad is heading to Fort Smith and another is heading to Dardanelle — to prepare for water rescues.



“Some are in place now and some will be moving first thing in the morning.”



It's a holiday threat that crews hope to put a cork in.



“I’m just telling them to please be safe,” Sowers says.



According to the National Weather Service, the Arkansas River near Morrilton sat at 29.8 feet at noon on Friday. In the coming days, it’s expected to crest at a record 42 feet, which is 12 feet above flood stage.