JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (News release) — On April 22, 2020, at 10:31 p.m., Officers with theJacksonville Police Department went to a house on the 7000 block of South First Street, for areport of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers entered the house and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Jacksonville resident 27-year-old Chad Ryan Thomas.